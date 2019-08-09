Oakland warehouse fire appears accidental: official

>> LIVE COVERAGE NOW ON THE KRON4 MORNING NEWS <<

OAKLAND (KRON) – Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out early Friday morning at a warehouse used by artists and welders in Oakland.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. at the warehouse near E. 11th Street and 25th Avenue.

37 businesses are inside the warehouse; at least 7 businesses were affected by the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say the fire at this time appears accidental.

