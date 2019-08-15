Crews battling fire burning east of Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A fire is burning Wednesday night in Contra Costa County, just east of Brentwood.

Your @ECCFPD Firefighters with @CAL_FIRE and @ContraCostaFire are currently working a vegetation fire #Vasco #Marshcreek, please use caution in the area with emergency personnel working pic.twitter.com/WRj749Pz0T — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 15, 2019

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District as well as CAL FIRE and the Contra Costa Fire Department are responding to the scene.

The vegetation fire is burning near Vasco and Marsh Creek roads in Brentwood.

It was first reported on social media around 10:15 p.m.

As of 10:30 p.m., it’s estimated at 20 acres in size and is 40 percent contained.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, officials said around 10:40 p.m.

This is developing, check back for updates