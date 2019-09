VALLEJO (KRON) – Fire crews are battling three-acre grass fire at the Mare Island Preserve early Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 3:40 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m. the fire is 50% contained.

Fire officials said someone attempted to cut two power poles with a saw and believe the fire was intentional.

Fire crews on Mate Island are battling a 3-acre grass that investigators have determined started after someone attempted to cut two power poles with a saw. I'm live on @kron4news with the details on the #Mareislandfire pic.twitter.com/VTJo5UKr6R — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) September 25, 2019

Nearly two dozen firefighters are on the scene.

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

