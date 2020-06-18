Live Now
Crews contain grass fire in Alameda County

Bay Area

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Caif. (KRON) – Crews have contained a two-alarm grass fire burning in the 19000 block of Mines Road in Livermore Thursday.

The fire spread to 1.5 acres.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 11 a.m.

No damages or injuries were reported.

