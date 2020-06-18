Crews contain grass fire in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Caif. (KRON) – Crews have contained a two-alarm grass fire burning in the 19000 block of Mines Road in Livermore Thursday.

The fire spread to 1.5 acres.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire with outbuildings involved in the 19000 block of Mines Rd. (Alameda Co). Fire is approximately 1 acre, aircraft is overhead now. @AlamedaCoFire #MinesFire pic.twitter.com/CKQyF0DRPs — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 18, 2020

No damages or injuries were reported.

