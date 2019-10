SUNOL (KRON) — CAL FIRE crews are responding a fire burning in Sunol near State Route 84 and Little Valley Road.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was sized at 30 acres.

CAL FIRE later updated the fire’s acreage and said it was 12 acres.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was fully contained.

This is developing, check back for updates

#LittleFire [final] at SR-84 and Little Valley Road (Alameda County) is now 12 acres and 100% contained. Updated acreage change is due to better mapping. Crews will be at scene for a few hours for mop-up and patrol. pic.twitter.com/NyBMkC7awJ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 9, 2019