Crews battling small fire at San Jose’s Alum Rock Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a small fire Tuesday at Alum Rock Park in San Jose.
According to Cal Fire SCU, the fire is estimated at around half an acre.
Officials said the fire has a “slow rate of spread in heavy fuels and inaccessible terrain,” and that “ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
