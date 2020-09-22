Crews battling small fire at San Jose’s Alum Rock Park

Rock Fire burning in San Jose on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 / Cal Fire SCU

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a small fire Tuesday at Alum Rock Park in San Jose.

According to Cal Fire SCU, the fire is estimated at around half an acre.

Officials said the fire has a “slow rate of spread in heavy fuels and inaccessible terrain,” and that “ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

