Crews battling small fire at San Jose’s Alum Rock Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are battling a small fire Tuesday at Alum Rock Park in San Jose.

According to Cal Fire SCU, the fire is estimated at around half an acre.

Officials said the fire has a “slow rate of spread in heavy fuels and inaccessible terrain,” and that “ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon.”

#rockfire [update] at Alum Rock Park, San Jose (Santa Clara County) AA460 reporting 1/2 acre. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankers are taking action on the fire. Ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon. pic.twitter.com/Bppp7lp3Ys — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

