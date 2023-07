(KRON) — Fire crews are currently battling a vegetation fire with several structures threatened in the Alhambra Valley.

The fire is around eight to 10 acres near the Briones neighborhood, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is developing news. Stick with KRON4 for updates.