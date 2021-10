A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have contained a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Oakland, Oakland Fire Department tweeted.

Update 1: 2-Alarm incident at 2124 90th Ave. Crews still working to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/v5Y5RjDRyG — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 20, 2021

Authorities confirmed one resident was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The apartment complex is located at 2124 90th Ave.