(KRON) — An early morning blaze was extinguished early Sunday at a condemned home on Bradley Street, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

Fire officials said the two-alarm fire, which broke out just before 6 a.m., started outside of the two-story home and spread to the attic. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.