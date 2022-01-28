Crews contain fire burning inside car on Highway 237 in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters contained an engine fire inside a car driving eastbound on Highway 237 Friday morning, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.
Crews responded to the scene immediately, and no injuries or structural damage were reported.
Photos and video of crews containing the fire inside the car’s engine can be seen here.
Officials have provided some tips in case residents encounter a situation like this one.
- First, pull over and shut off the engine — stopping the flow can help prevent the fire from growing.
- Exit the car as soon as you can and move at least 100 feed away from the burning vehicle.
- Never go back to the car to retreive personal belongings.
- Call 911 to get emergency services to the scene as soon as possible.