Crews contain fire in Pittsburg, 1 firefighter injured

Crews have fully contained a structure fire that was reported near Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire was burning at the Elite Roofing Supply Company but originally reported that the fire was at Piedmont Lumber Company on Piedmont Way.

The blaze started at a nearby homeless encampment on the north side of the Elite Roofing Supply Company.

Two updates on this afternoon’s Piedmont Way fire… The fire originated in a homeless encampment on the north side of the property, which is the Elite Roofing Supply Company and not Piedmont Lumber as reported earlier. #piedmontic pic.twitter.com/lnFWgeuwc1— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 24, 2019

The manager of the roofing supply company says no one was inside at the time of the fire because the business is closed today.

The actual building was untouched by the flames — The vast majority of the damage was in the backyard where another company keeps supplies.

No other structures were affected.

Officials say the one firefighter was injured and was treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. That firefighter has since been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

Around 2:39 p.m. the fire was reported in the area of Loveridge Road and Highway 4, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Sean Wilkenfeld with the Contra Costa CHP reminds those driving by the scene to use extra caution.

Officers are in the area to help protect firefighters and are writing tickets to drivers who have been seen using their phones to capture photos and videos.

