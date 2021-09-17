Crews contain fire near I-680 in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire on I-680 in Pleasanton forced lane closures Friday afternoon, officials said.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire was reported on northbound I-680, south of Bernal Avenue.

Officials said the right lane was blocked.

Evacuations were underway near the area of Happy Valley Road, Sanctuary Lane, Inspiration Terrance and Callippe Golf Course.

Emergency personnel is on the scene.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.