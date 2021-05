MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a grass fire burning near Highway 101 in Morgan Hill on Friday.

The fire was burning near southbound Highway 101 and Tennant Avenue.

CAL Fire SCU said the 1/4-acre fire was contained in a little over 20 minutes.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of SB Highway 101 and Tennant Ave. Fire is reported to be 1/4 acre grass. Please drive carefully as you pass through the area. @MorganHillPD pic.twitter.com/nmwWe7onen — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 21, 2021

Officials warn that delays are expected for those traveling through the area.

Firefighters will be on scene for the next hour.