Crews contain multiple fires burning along Iron Horse Trail in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews have contained multiple fires that broke out along the Iron Horse Trail in Pleasant Hill on Monday afternoon.
The fires were burning between Sherman Drive and Brookview Drive.
Firefighters say there is no longer a threat to the structures in the area.
Crews are working to mop up the scene and will remain in the area.
Investigators have determined that the fires were started by arson.
A person was questioned on scene, but was not involved, according to authorities.
Fire officials ask you to continue to avoid using the trail and surrounding streets.
Authorities continue to investigate the fires.
No other details have been provided at this time.
