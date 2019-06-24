Crews contain San Jose grass fire

Crews battled a grass fire near Kelley Park in San Jose Monday.

Smoke was be seen near Story Road and Remillard Court.

The fire started around 11 a.m. and burned right along Interstate-280 near where 280 crosses Coyote Creek.

Firefighters quickly responded and contained the fire that burned about two acres.

Officials say primarily grass was burned but the fire did get within about 50-feet of some businesses.

Luckily, crews were able to keep the blaze from advancing to those buildings.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As we head into the summer months, these small fires along interstates and busy roadways are becoming more common.

We haven’t seen rain in weeks and probably won’t see significant moisture for months.

