(KRON) – The memories are too painful to keep the building around.

The demolition of Building B at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority headquarters in San Jose will continue this morning.

The location is where a 57-year-old VTA employee went inside and shot his coworkers. Ten people died from the mass shooting.

The building has been vacant since investigators wrapped up their work at the site.

VTA officials thought about what to do with the building, and ultimately decided it needed to be demolished to help ease the pain and make a new start.