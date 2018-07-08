Bay Area

Crews continue to make progress in battle against Yolo County Fire

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 03:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 07:14 AM PDT

YOLO COUNTY (KRON)- - Crews have increased containment around the Yolo County Fire but they anticipate fire activity with rising temperatures and low humidity in the area. 

The blaze has burned 88,525 acres and is now 57-percent contained as of Sunday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App