Crews continue to make progress in battle against Yolo County Fire
YOLO COUNTY (KRON)- - Crews have increased containment around the Yolo County Fire but they anticipate fire activity with rising temperatures and low humidity in the area.
The blaze has burned 88,525 acres and is now 57-percent contained as of Sunday morning.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
