Crews continue to monitor Pier 45 following massive warehouse fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The cleanup continues at Pier 45 following a massive warehouse fire on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were working before the sun came up to make sure hot spots are put out and that the pier is safe.

The warehouse unit that caught fire housed several businesses that were completely lost in the blaze.

No lives were lost and fire crews were able to save the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien.

Robert Maharry, who owns a fishing business, said he lost 45 years worth of gear.

Firefighters will stay on the scene through Sunday or even Memorial Day to make sure hotspots and active smoldering fires are out, Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter said at a Saturday afternoon news briefing.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire but results will not be available for weeks, Baxter says.

