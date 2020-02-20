Crews continue to search for Palo Alto couple 5 days after disappearance

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rescue teams continue to search for a missing Palo Alto couple in and around Inverness in Western Marin County.

Wednesday marks five days since the search began for 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and her husband, 72-year-old Ian Irwin. Dive teams scoured Tomales Bay this morning and were unable to find any leads.

Searchers have looked on foot, on horseback and on Wednesday — in the water. But the case remains a mystery.

Dive teams searched all of Tomales Bay on Wednesday looking for signs, clues or evidence as to where the missing couple may be.

“We did have search teams out today that included boats with side scan sonar, we had our dive rescue team out there, we had a K9 team and our dive rescue team,” Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

Searchers have covered a two mile stretch of area surrounding the Airbnb rental where the couple stayed last week near Point Reyes National Seashore.

After four days of searching for Kiparski and Irwin — crews turned their focus to the water on Wednesday.

Officials said despite coming up empty handed for days, this is still an active search.

“We don’t know what happened to them so it’s hard to switch from search and rescue mission to a recovery mission when we don’t know what happened to them,” Schneider said.

Crews said there’s no surveillance, no sightings, no hints — which is making the investigation complicated.

On Tuesday, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office brought family members of the missing couple to the rental.

“I think they’re under the same impression we are, that it’s very strange,” Schneider said. “It’s unusual you know, there’s no sign of them and speaking with the family yesterday they talked about it’s like they got beamed to Mars out of nowhere.”

Schneider said the search manager on this case says in the 40 years he’s worked, this is just the second time someone has gone missing in the area.

“Their disappearance altogether is obviously troubling so we don’t see any suspicion of foul play but we can’t necessarily rule it out because we don’t know what happened to them,” Schneider said.

Crews searched for about five hours on Wednesday, they said theyl’ll likely be right back at it Thursday morning.

