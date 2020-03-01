Crews disinfect Palo Alto classrooms after students sent home due to possible coronavirus exposure

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two students were sent home from two different schools in Palo Alto on Thursday after the district learned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Classrooms are now being disinfected over the weekend as a precaution before school resumes on Monday.

Chairs, tables, door knobs and light switches — cleaning crews were busy wiping down classrooms at Palo Alto High School and JL Stanford Middle School a few miles away.

The team disinfected anything students and teachers may touch.

The project ordered by the Palo Alto Unified School District in response to two students, one from each campus, being sent home Friday.

After the school district learned they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Sophomore Cate Dyer said she’s not overly concerned about the virus.

She still attended her swim meet on-campus Saturday.

“So far the flu is a disease that’s been around for a long time, and it kills about 12,000 people a year in the U.S.. alone, and coronavirus has killed 2,700, 1,800 of them being in China,” she said. “So, I’m not too concerned about it. I think a lot of people are because it’s a new virus and it’s spreading really quickly.”

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said it has not mandated these schools to clean their classrooms.

Instead, the school district has taken this precautionary measure on its own.

“I don’t think I’ll get it,” Elise Kruptizer said.

The school district says the students have not tested positive for the virus. It’s just that their parents were near a person who did and, may have, in turn, exposed their children.

Members of the Saint Francis High School swim team in Mountain View say they thought twice about attending their swim meet at Palo Alto High.

“We heard about it last night, and a lot of people didn’t come to the swim meet today because they were worried they would get it,” Kruptizer said.

“I’ve been washing my hands more, and just trying to stay clean as much as possible,” Kieran Duffey said. “Like, washing stuff down and just washing my hands a lot.”

The school district said the students in question won’t return to class until they’re medically cleared.

