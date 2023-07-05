(BCN) — Firefighters in Santa Rosa extinguished a residential fire early Wednesday in the Bellevue neighborhood on the city’s south end, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Crews responded to a 12:50 a.m. report of a fire in the 2900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, where a neighbor heard an explosion from the home next door and then saw smoke and flames.

The neighbor attempted to extinguish the fire and fire engines arrived within six minutes and quickly determined the house was unoccupied, according to a news release the department shared.

The home’s occupants arrived while firefighters were battling the blaze. The damage to the home — estimated at $100,000 — displaced the occupants, who told fire officials they would stay with relatives.

