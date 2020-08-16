Crews fight 585-acre Marsh Fire burning in Santa Clara County

(BCN) – Firefighters are battling a large fire outbreak in the area of Arroyo Hondo and Oakridge roads northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.
The Marsh Fire, reported before 2 p.m., is burning at three locations and totals about 585 acres, according to Cal Fire.
No other details have been released at this time.
