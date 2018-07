Crews fighting 25-acre grass fire in San Ramon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN RAMON (KRON)- - Crews are responding to a 25-acre grass fire in San Ramon this evening.

The blaze broke out on Bruce Lane and Joseph Lane.

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre fire off Bruce Lane and Joseph Lane, east of San Ramon (Contra Costa County). #BruceFire https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/2G70efpfTt — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2018

Bystander Pictures of #ALCOFIREFIGHTERS working a Vegetation Fire assisting @SanRamonVFire 🔥

Water Tender 16

Skeeter 616

Dozer 17

Mutual aid San Ramon pic.twitter.com/KMfu6wC1fP — Alcofirefighters (@alcofirefighter) July 9, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES