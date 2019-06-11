Crews find plane that crashed into Delta near Antioch

Crews have found the small aircraft that crashed into the Delta near Antioch on Sunday evening, according to the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office.

Officials say emergency crews used sonar and remotely operated vehicles to search the waters of Broad Slough.

The plane was found on Monday morning.

On Sunday around 5 p.m. authorities received a report from a boater about the crash.

After arriving on the scene, authorities found debris and a backpack but was unable to locate a plane or victims immediately.

Authorities say that the plane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord just before the crash. It is believed that the pilot was the only person on board.

On Monday afternoon, the identity of the pilot had not yet been released, in addition to whether he survived or if a body was found.

