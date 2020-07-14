Crews Fire near Gilroy burned 5,513 acres, 100% contained

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Crews Fire that was burning north of Gilroy is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Officials say the fire burned 5,513 acres.
The fire broke out on Sunday, July 5 near Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
