Crews Fire near Gilroy burned 5,513 acres, 100% contained

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Crews Fire that was burning north of Gilroy is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Officials say the fire burned 5,513 acres.

The fire broke out on Sunday, July 5 near Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

