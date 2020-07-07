Crews fully contain Park Fire in Morgan Hill, 343 acres burned

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews have fully contained the Park Fire that broke out near Morgan Hill late Saturday night, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire was 100% contained after burning 343 acres.

Around 11 p.m. on July 4th, the fire started off of East Dunne Avenue and Finley Ridge Road.

#ParkFire off of East Dunne Avenue and Finley Ridge Road, East of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County is 343 acres and 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/owv1gvxpYs — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 7, 2020

As of Sunday, the cause of the fire continued to be investigated.

East Dunne Road at Holiday Lake Estates was blocked off on Sunday.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was not close to Morgan Hill city limits and the fire was moving in the opposite direction.

The Morgan Hill Police Department reported no homes or residents were in danger.

By Sunday morning, Cal Fire had evacuated 10 homes in the county and were not expecting to evacuate any more.

