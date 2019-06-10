Live Now
Crews investigate fatal crash in Corte Madera

Bay Area

Authorities say at least one person is dead following a car fire in Corte Madera early Monday morning. 

A car on fire was reported in the area of SB-101 at the Tamalpais Drive off-ramp just after 2:20 a.m. 

No other details were immediately available. 

Check back for updates.

