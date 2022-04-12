SAN JOSE (KRON) – There is still a huge scene at the Home Depot in San Jose that was gutted by a massive fire Saturday.

Firefighters are keeping an eye on the charred rubble watching for any flare-ups. The cause is still being investigated.

People who evacuated the building when the flames first sparked are questioning if the building’s sprinklers ever went off.

The fire department has yet to comment on that.

The five-alarm fire was first reported at the Home Depot on Blossom Hill Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

People inside the Home Depot had to quickly evacuate, as well as people from the other strip mall businesses.

It took over 100 firefighters six hours to get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

Fire crews were successful in making sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby businesses and to the 15 homes that are behind it.

There was a shelter-in-place order for residents to stay indoors due to hazardous smoke, but that has been lifted.