Crews mop up Martinez grass fire

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Crews are mopping up a grass fire in Martinez near Highway 4 early Thursday.

The fire was burning off the highway and the Franklin Canyon exit.

Fire officials said it started around 1 a.m.

Over 7 fire units responded to the scene.

The fire was contained around 40 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Fire crews are reminding everyone how dangerous the summer months can be when it comes to fires.

Make sure to keep your cars maintained and do not smoke in dry areas.