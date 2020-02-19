Crews now searching for 3 missing hikers in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Another hiker is now missing in Marin County.

Search and rescue teams were deployed today to search for 76-year-old Robert Bennett.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen on Monday around 1:30 p.m. walking towards the Valley Stone Trail Head at Big Rock Ridge.

Bennett went missing just four days after the couple from Palo Alto was reported missing and the sheriff’s office is still searching for them.

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin were last seen on Valentine’s day at their rental in Inverness.

Deputies say their resources are being stretched thin, now with two large searches within Marin County.

They don’t believe these two incidents are related but it is unusual to have this much search activity at the same time.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are now searching for three missing people in two unrelated searches.

“His car was located at the end of the trailhead at Black Stone Drive or that area in Marin Wood, which is the base of Black Stone Canyon and so we’ve got resources over there conducting wide-area hasty search in that area,” Michael St. John said.

Deputies say Bennett was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt and blue jeans.

“It definitely stretches resources. I think these are unrelated incidents. You know I don’t think there’s any correlation between the two but yeah it’s definitely an anomaly to have this much search activity,” St. John said.

Search manager Michael St. John describes the search for 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin as puzzling.

On Tuesday, they sent out 40 people and four search dogs to look for the couple.

“It’s a confusing search as far as this isn’t a normal search profile. It’s not an area people frequently get lost on and so all the different scenarios are still on the table. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office investigation unit is engaged and working this case and were going to continue this search,” St. John said.

Deputies say they were supposed to check out Saturday morning but all of their belongings, including phones, clothes, wallets and car were left at the rental property.

They say family members have flown in from far distances to assist in the search.

“They’re in a really difficult position under the circumstances and trying to I think you know get their head wrapped around this as we are too because there’s not a lot of significant leads to take us in one direction,” St. John said.

Search efforts will pick back up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

Crews on the Inverness search will head to the water’s edge with boats and K9’s, while more crews and resources are being called in to search for the hiker at Big Rock Ridge.

