SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Rafael on Monday afternoon are asking people to avoid the area of 2675 Francisco Boulevard East due to downed live wires. Police and fire are at the scene, the department said in a advisory about 1:45 p.m.

The area is near the Marin Rod and Gun Club and the San Quentin exit from the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. PG&E is en route to the scene, police said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.