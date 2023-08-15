SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A minor was killed and their parents were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD responded to 4th Street and King Street at about 5:15 p.m. regarding a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians. All of the victims were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. Each of the victims was a pedestrian.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is telling people to expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow time for additional travel time.

The crash is one block away from the home-plate entrance of Oracle Park. The Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.