(KRON) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a two-alarm residential fire in the 1300 block of Shell Avenue in Martinez just before 5 p.m.

The fire was contained around 5:35 p.m., according to CCCFPD.

Initial reports from officials indicated that there was potential for a possible rescue inside the structure, however, primary and secondary searches by CCCFPD personnel were clear.

They are asking the public to avoid the area as an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

