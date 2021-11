SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are rescuing a person from the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday morning.

The rescue operation is happening near the Ferry Building along the Embarcadero. The San Francisco Fire Department said to avoid the area as of 8:23 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard, fire department and police department are all on the scene.

They did not share how the person got into the water. This story will be updated.