Crews prepare for possible wildfires amid heat wave

CONCORD (KRON) – East Bay firefighters are bracing for any potential fire to spark.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range.

With temperatures heading into the triple digits, crews are ready for the worst-case scenario.

The National Weather Service predicts low humidity with gusty winds over the next couple of days, which is a dangerous recipe for a fire.

Fire Departments across the Bay Area have increased staffing this week so everyone is on standby.

While fire crews get ready, fire officials say you can do things at home to prepare yourself and your home too.

Firefighters also advise people to leave the barbecues for another day.

Air quality officials also want you to know there is a Spare the Air Alert out right now so if at all possible avoid driving and perhaps take public transportation instead.

Latest News Headlines: