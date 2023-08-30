(KRON) — A fire broke out at a single-story home in Napa Wednesday evening, Cal Fire LNU said. Officials said the fire at North and Third Avenues was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

Crews will remain on the scene for several hours as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. Cal Fire did not say if there were any people displaced.

Photos of the scene outside of the home were posted by Cal Fire (see below). Firefighters posted a video of the response (view in the media player above).

North and Third Avenues is approximately four miles east of downtown Napa. Cal Fire tweeted about the blaze at 8:14 p.m.