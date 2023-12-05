(BCN) — Crews are removing invasive eucalyptus across 2 acres on the northwest boundary of San Bruno Mountain Park for three days this week, San Mateo County officials said.

The removal operations started Monday at the park near properties along Florence Street and Mountain View Drive and they will continue through Wednesday, depending on weather conditions, county officials said.

Community members living nearby may hear noise during the operations. County officials said Parks Department contractors may be seen in the park wearing personal protective equipment while applying herbicides.

The public is advised to avoid the project area.

According to county officials, the operations aim to improve ecosystem health and reduce the threat of wildfire to neighboring communities.

