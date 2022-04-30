SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from the Transbay Terminal building on Saturday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. He was stuck 80 feet above the ground on the structure.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when fire crews arrived at the building located at 425 Mission St. The man experiencing a “behavioral emergency” was rescued and suffered no injuries, officials said.

The man was taken a local emergency room for evaluation. Photos posted by SFFD of the rescue can be viewed here.