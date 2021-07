SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews responded to Fort Funston on Monday to rescue a man who was over the cliff.

Just after 5 p.m., officials reported that the cliff rescue was underway.

Crews found the victim on cliff edge. He was not injured and was just waiting for help.

Around 5:36 p.m., the fire department reported that they reached the victim and confirmed that he is ok.

The victim was rescued and is expected to be ok.