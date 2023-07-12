SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person fell at Marshall’s Beach Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter. Officials said that person was rescued and has a non-life-threatening injury.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the beach located in the Presidio. SFFD first tweeted about the incident at 4:19 p.m.

Wednesday’s rescue comes a few days after SFFD crews made several rescues over the weekend, including at least 12 people.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.