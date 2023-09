(BCN) — A teenager was rescued from being stuck on a cliff at a Half Moon Bay beach on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were alerted to a teen stuck on bluffs at Dunes Beach, the state fire department said on social media Tuesday morning.

Crews were able to bring the teen safely to the top of the cliff, Cal Fire officials said. The public is reminded not to climb cliffs due to the high probability of getting stuck.

