NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person out of the car using hydraulic cutters and spreaders, officials said.

Video (above) shows the car was turned to its side when crews rescued the unidentified victim. Officials did not say how the crash happened; it is unknown if there was a second car involved in the collision.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Balentine Drive is in the area of The Fremont Auto Mall. No other information was immediately available.