Cal Fire: Rescue Woman that Fell 100 ft. at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who fell roughly 100 feet Monday afternoon at Grayhound Rock in Santa Cruz County was rescued, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities said the woman is in stable condition.

A helicopter was sent to the scene to help with the rescue.

Grayhound Rock is located on the coast, approximately 18 miles north of Santa Cruz.