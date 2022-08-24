A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Residents are advised to avoid the area, SJFD said. The fire was first reported at 3:44 p.m.

A residential fire that turned into a brush fire happened earlier in the afternoon on Easton Drive, KRON4 reported. That fire, which forward progress has been stopped, is a separate incident. The Easton Drive fire is approximately 8 miles northeast of the De Marietta Avenue fire.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is developing story. Check back for updates.