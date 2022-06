Firefighters are responding to a brush fire east of Livermore (Cal Fire).

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 100-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon. That location is east of Livermore.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Tesla Rd and Corral Hollow Rd. #TeslaInc @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/xnLCKWk9Pm — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022

It is another fire in what’s been a busy day for Bay Area firefighters. Brush fires have also burned in Vacaville, Port Costa, Benicia and Pleasanton.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.