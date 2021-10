SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a structure fire in San Jose Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The 2-alarm fire is burning at a commercial structure on the 1700 block of Kammerer Avenue.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire on the 1700 block of Krammer Ave. Currently at 2 alarms. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. TOC 4:14pm pic.twitter.com/Mvkghvgsw7 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 22, 2021

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.