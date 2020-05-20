Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at strip mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2-alarm fire is burning at a strip mall in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire crews are responding to the “defensive fire” located at Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway.

Bascom Avenue is closed in both directions.

2nd alarm defensive fire at Bascom and Southwest Expressway. Bascom Ave is closed in both directions, so please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9nIzdADPO2 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 20, 2020

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

