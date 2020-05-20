Live Now
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at strip mall in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2-alarm fire is burning at a strip mall in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire crews are responding to the “defensive fire” located at Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway.

Bascom Avenue is closed in both directions.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

