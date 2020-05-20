SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2-alarm fire is burning at a strip mall in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
Fire crews are responding to the “defensive fire” located at Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway.
Bascom Avenue is closed in both directions.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- With distance learning front and center, education officials urge lawmakers to close technology gap
- PepsiCo donates to $80K to assist communities in the East Bay
- Video shows emotional moment COVID-19 patient thanks plasma donor for ‘saving my life’
- Over 70 suspects charged in Florida drug bust
- Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at strip mall in San Jose