SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One hundred San Francisco firefighters are at the scene of a three-alarm fire in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood.

The fire is located at 1279 8th Ave. The San Francisco Fire Department said crews were fighting heavy fire on the second floor of the structure.

The fire was originally reported as a one-alarm fire before being upgraded to two alarms. There have been no injuries reported.

The fire response has blocked the N Judah Muni line in both directions. The inbound train is turning around at 19th Avenue and Judah Street, and the outbound train is turning at Hillway Avenue and Carl Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area of 8th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street.

