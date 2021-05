UPDATE: This fire was contained around 2:49 p.m. Crews are now cleaning up.

_______

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire in Oakland Sunday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire is burning at 1810 E 25th St.

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke coming from the area.

Crews are responding to a 2-Alarm fire at 1810 E 25th St. More details to follow. #OFD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 23, 2021

Officials say they will release more details at a later time.

Check back for updates.