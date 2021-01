OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were able to control a 2-alarm fire in Oakland Friday evening.

The fire, which burned on 92nd Avenue and International Boulevard, was first reported around 6:54 p.m. and was placed under control 24 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 92 Ave Command has placed this incident UNDER CONTROL as of 704pm, 24 minutes after the call came in. Cause of fire is under investigation. All crew members are accounted for. Vehicles should expect road delays along International b/w 90-94th Ave. #OFD https://t.co/IUkP6ILQNY — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) January 16, 2021

Video shows flames and thick smoke arise from a building.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.